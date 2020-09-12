A firestorm has erupted within the American, Catholic world. A humble and orthodox parish priest, Fr. James Altman from the Diocese of Lacrosse stands in the eye of this conflagration. This controversy is nothing new: Every four years there is a debate within Catholic circles about the duty of Catholics and their responsibility as faithful citizens to exercise their right to vote for the highest office in the land.

Again, as always, the main issue is the matter of abortion. A stain on this great country that will never go away as long as innocent human life is being taken in the name of “freedom,” choice,” and “reproductive rights.”

In a YouTube video of August 30, Fr. Altman instructed the faithful that the Democrat Party cannot be supported by any Catholic because of its extremist position on abortion. He stated, “Here is a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there; you cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.”

Then, of course, the gates of hell opened up, and the ‘progressive wing’ of the Church denounced him. And then, right on cue, his Bishop denounced Fr. Altman for his “tone.” Bishop Callahan (La Cross) released a statement that read like a press release from a contrite corporate CEO appeasing the cancel culture crowd. I guess Catholics who speak the Truth are expected to be ‘nice’ about it. Tell that to John the Baptist and the Old Testament Prophets.

Such episcopal behavior has become commonplace: Archbishop Wilton Gregory recently chided President Trump and his Catholic wife, Melania, for making a trip to Saint John Paul II Shrine. Gregory fumed, “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.” What has the Church come to that the President of the United States and the First Lady cannot visit a Catholic shrine without the Archbishop of Washington, DC announcing they are not welcome?

Archbishop Wilton Gregory is the poster child for the Deep State Catholic American Hierarchy. Doesn’t Gregory realize his pontifications mean nothing when he sits in the seat of two previous archbishops who are predatory homosexual molesters? The U.S. bishop’s loss of credibility has only grown worse when, all but a handful, lack to desire or the courage to point out that Trump’s opponent, who calls himself Catholic, wants to make abortion legal until the moment of birth (and after, presumably).

The Deep State Catholic Church’s Godfather is Ted McCarrick. McCarrick famously ignored instructions from Benedict XVI to withhold Communion to “Catholic” officeholders who voted for and furthered the abortion regime and the “Culture of Death.” Of course, while ignoring the Pope, at the time he was abusing seminarians and cozying up to communist regimes.

Fortunately for Catholics, God in His wisdom has raised up the likes of Fr. Altman and a few others like him. Fr. Altman speaks with candor and authority from God and His Church that the destruction of innocent human life is the preeminent issue for every Catholic. Catholic truth is inconvenient for Catholic leaders like Gregory who want to be praised and feted by the Democrats, the media, and the homosexual claque led by Father James Martin, SJ.

Another victim of the Catholic Deep State is Fr. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life. In every election since 2000, this man of God has been persecuted by his own Church for reminding Catholics that innocent life must be protected. Only recently, Father Pavone was “asked” to leave the Catholic Advisory Group for the Trump/Pence campaign. Yet, pro-abortion clerics are free to make their political preferences known as when Fr. James Martin was allowed to give his imprimatur at the Democrat National Convention by offering the invocation.

Fr. Pavone is one of the few priestly voices to celebrate the leadership of Donald Trump who has been the greatest advocate of the pro-life movement to have ever occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump was the first president ever to appear in person at the annual March for Life. Only God could raise up this thrice-divorced, Manhattan playboy and real estate mogul to be the most pro-life President in history. God, unlike most, does not give up on sinners who seek to do His Will.

We have passed the tipping point in the U.S. Catholic Church. It’s sold out to secular demands. Our leaders have become servants to the Culture of Death. This is not a prediction — this has already occurred.

No wonder Fr. Altman spoke with such anger and ferocity! In fact, his voice is like many who actually believe what the Church teaches — these voices belong to Catholics who are no longer cowered before clerical garb. These are Catholics who have realized that the men wearing these garments are whited-sepulchers, hollowed out, and vacuous (Mt 23.27).

I encourage everyone to stand with Fr. Altman and defend our Faith without restraint. If there was ever a time for showing no restraint, it is now.